AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,152,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 236,817 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of American International Group worth $159,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of American International Group by 348.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 44,797 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,699,000. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its position in American International Group by 2,208.3% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 10,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth $1,367,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,964,738 shares of company stock worth $400,732,195 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

American International Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $73.02 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.72 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.68.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

