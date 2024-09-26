AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 233,837 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,264,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 233,837 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 2.37% of Arrow Electronics worth $152,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 30.5% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 37.2% in the second quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 289,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,011,000 after buying an additional 78,656 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 30.7% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 699,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,506,000 after purchasing an additional 63,506 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $130.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.74. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $136.93.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

