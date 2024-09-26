AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,661,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101,041 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $159,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INCY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Incyte by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 131,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 43,160 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth about $1,425,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter worth about $1,495,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Incyte by 14.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of INCY opened at $63.22 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $70.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,089,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,626 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.24.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

