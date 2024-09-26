Armistice Capital LLC Has $12.68 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Armistice Capital LLC trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,923 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,209,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $983,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 92,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,063,000 after purchasing an additional 39,382 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $24,038,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1,031.15 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $769.19 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,130.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1,034.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Leerink Partnrs lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,118.62.

View Our Latest Report on REGN

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,941,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,270 shares of company stock worth $10,695,833 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.