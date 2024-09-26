Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 15,129 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,129 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $126.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $569.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $86.96 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

