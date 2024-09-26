Armistice Capital LLC Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,152 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 0.8% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Medtronic worth $64,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $39,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 0.4 %

MDT opened at $89.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.02.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MDT

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.