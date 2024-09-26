Armistice Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Armistice Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,059 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,921 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $486.36.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $1,888,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,006. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $15,768,284. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTX stock opened at $461.76 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $341.85 and a 52-week high of $510.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $119.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

