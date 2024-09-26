AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,199,992 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,830,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199,992 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $170,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,826,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320,289 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,284 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15,790.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549,083 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,488,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,591,000 after buying an additional 217,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 40.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,309,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,847,000 after buying an additional 957,270 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

