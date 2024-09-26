KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,013 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $170,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,781,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,050,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,579.3% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $809.81.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock opened at $772.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $769.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $756.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $440.15 and a 52-week high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

