Eminence Capital LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Eminence Capital LP lowered its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,338,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,443,820 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group makes up about 3.2% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $201,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,718,000. True Vision MN LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,677,000 after acquiring an additional 156,249 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 18,686 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.20.

In related news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $7,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,583.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,386,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,983.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $7,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,583.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,999 shares of company stock worth $11,780,363 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ Z opened at $66.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $68.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.74 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

