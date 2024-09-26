Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 7,249 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,919 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,249 shares during the quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOWN. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 43,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2,973.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 230.4% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of TowneBank from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

TowneBank stock opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.89. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $174.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

