Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 44,265 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,265 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 23,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 128,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 688,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPB opened at $30.18 on Thursday. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $503.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $44.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPB shares. StockNews.com raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mid Penn Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.