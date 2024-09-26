First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) is Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,406 shares during the period. First Mid Bancshares makes up 4.5% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 1.63% of First Mid Bancshares worth $12,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 106.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 27.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,584,000 after buying an additional 36,769 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 23.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 340,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,190,000 after buying an additional 65,314 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 17.9% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $41.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $912.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.89.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $79.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

