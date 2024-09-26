Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the period. Northeast Bank accounts for 1.5% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 209,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,724 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 46,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $568,000.

Northeast Bank Price Performance

Northeast Bank stock opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.34. Northeast Bank has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $77.70.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Northeast Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

