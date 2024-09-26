Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Sold by Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Univest Financial comprises about 2.3% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,197,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after purchasing an additional 98,009 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 21.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 482,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 83,599 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 28.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Univest Financial in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 404,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 21,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Univest Financial

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $130,553.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,876.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,200 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,329.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 4,541 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $130,553.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,876.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $412,352 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Univest Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $27.08 on Thursday. Univest Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $789.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $120.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UVSP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

