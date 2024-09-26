Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,131,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Southern California Bancorp comprises approximately 5.3% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Southern California Bancorp worth $15,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern California Bancorp by 25.2% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern California Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $461,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern California Bancorp

In other news, Director Lester Machado sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,829.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Southern California Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Southern California Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCAL opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $272.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28. Southern California Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter. Southern California Bancorp had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 5.92%. On average, analysts expect that Southern California Bancorp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern California Bancorp Company Profile

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

