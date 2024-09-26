EVR Research LP Sells 117,500 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

EVR Research LP decreased its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 257,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,500 shares during the quarter. C3.ai makes up approximately 2.2% of EVR Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. EVR Research LP’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in C3.ai by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Trading Up 4.1 %

C3.ai stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.81. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.47% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

