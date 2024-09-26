EVR Research LP Makes New $6.06 Million Investment in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

EVR Research LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,000. Lithia Motors makes up approximately 1.8% of EVR Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $105,370,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,700,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,390,000 after buying an additional 217,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,621,000 after buying an additional 203,543 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,609,000 after buying an additional 87,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 413.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after buying an additional 52,458 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.93, for a total value of $2,973,697.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,754,677.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.93, for a total value of $2,973,697.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,754,677.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total transaction of $88,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,707.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,021 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,617. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $266.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lithia Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.00.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $309.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.64. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.36 and a 12-month high of $331.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.55.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.78 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.26%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

