EVR Research LP Purchases New Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,000. Global Payments makes up 1.9% of EVR Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 194.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,388 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 188.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,857,000 after acquiring an additional 755,898 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,029,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 830.2% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 589,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,795,000 after purchasing an additional 526,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 267.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,602,000 after purchasing an additional 493,164 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.36.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 6.5 %

GPN opened at $97.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.70. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

