Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Holdings Lowered by EVR Research LP

EVR Research LP trimmed its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530,000 shares during the quarter. Gates Industrial comprises 1.4% of EVR Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. EVR Research LP owned about 0.11% of Gates Industrial worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,054,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 136,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 114,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTES opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $885.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.00 million. Research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

GTES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

In related news, Director Wilson S. Neely acquired 11,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $200,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

