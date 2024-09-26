EVR Research LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

EVR Research LP trimmed its position in shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,442 shares during the period. Savers Value Village accounts for about 0.9% of EVR Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. EVR Research LP’s holdings in Savers Value Village were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SVV opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.65. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $21.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Savers Value Village ( NYSE:SVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.13 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.47%. Savers Value Village’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Savers Value Village from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

