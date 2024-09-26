Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 44,879 Shares of Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,879 shares during the period. Virginia National Bankshares makes up approximately 2.8% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.64% of Virginia National Bankshares worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VABK. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 4,424.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,894,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virginia National Bankshares Price Performance

VABK stock opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.77.

Virginia National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Virginia National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:VABK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Virginia National Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

