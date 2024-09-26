Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Sold by Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida makes up about 3.1% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $8,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 80,220 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth $1,325,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,710,000 after buying an additional 226,132 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,813,000 after buying an additional 89,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 551,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,691,000 after buying an additional 50,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 2.4 %

SBCF opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $201.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SBCF. Hovde Group cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

