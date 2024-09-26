EVR Research LP Acquires 6,000 Shares of Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO)

EVR Research LP grew its holdings in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. EVR Research LP owned 0.68% of Star worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 347,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Star by 16.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Star by 2.2% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 335,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Star during the first quarter worth about $245,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STHO opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. Star Holdings has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Star Company Profile

Star ( NASDAQ:STHO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. Star had a negative net margin of 67.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter.

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

