EVR Research LP Trims Stock Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

EVR Research LP lowered its position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730,000 shares during the period. Blue Bird accounts for about 3.2% of EVR Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. EVR Research LP’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $10,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 32,334 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Blue Bird by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 38,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $235,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,636.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $235,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,636.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 16,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $761,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,715,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,240 shares of company stock worth $2,960,546. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.51. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. Blue Bird had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 116.23%. The firm had revenue of $333.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLBD shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

