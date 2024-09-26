StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.35

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.35 and last traded at $57.05, with a volume of 69434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on StepStone Group from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

StepStone Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group LP will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

