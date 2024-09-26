Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,142,115 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 2,303,320 shares.The stock last traded at $6.40 and had previously closed at $6.26.
Aegon Trading Up 2.5 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Aegon Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.1723 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aegon
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.