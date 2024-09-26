Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,142,115 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 2,303,320 shares.The stock last traded at $6.40 and had previously closed at $6.26.

Aegon Trading Up 2.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aegon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.1723 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

Aegon Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aegon by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

