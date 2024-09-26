Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.24

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.24 and last traded at $85.13, with a volume of 990053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.93.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.76. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

