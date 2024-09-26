Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.96

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.96 and last traded at $61.65, with a volume of 106160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.53.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKH. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Black Hills’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 31,145 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

