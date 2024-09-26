Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Down 0.2%

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $576.41 and last traded at $579.58. 115,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,062,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $580.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $552.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $24,001,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 179.6% during the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

