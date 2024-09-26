iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Sets New 12-Month High at $95.72

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.72 and last traded at $95.70, with a volume of 6719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.46.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.70. The firm has a market cap of $795.42 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EUSA. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 94.0% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

