First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.21

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.21 and last traded at $42.15, with a volume of 62684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.02.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDL. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,056.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,077,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,023 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,941,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,623,000 after buying an additional 167,698 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.1% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,740,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,027,000 after buying an additional 99,653 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,530,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,883,000 after buying an additional 36,135 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,447,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,918,000 after buying an additional 52,303 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

