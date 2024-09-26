iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.61

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.61 and last traded at $38.61, with a volume of 12878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

The firm has a market cap of $631.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 93,930 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

