Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.00

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 254430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GATO. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gatos Silver from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.09 and a beta of 2.09.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Gatos Silver by 23,313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Gatos Silver in the second quarter worth $121,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 17.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

