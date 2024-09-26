Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.62

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.62 and last traded at $48.59, with a volume of 8442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.28.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.56. The company has a market capitalization of $639.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 52,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 288.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

