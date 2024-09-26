FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sets New 52-Week High at $182.95

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $182.95 and last traded at $182.51, with a volume of 8878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSV. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on FirstService from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

FirstService Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 89.74 and a beta of 1.05.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Institutional Trading of FirstService

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 250,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,739,000 after acquiring an additional 20,397 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 68.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after buying an additional 27,871 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at approximately $862,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,557,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,803,000 after acquiring an additional 240,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

