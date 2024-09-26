LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.20

LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.20 and last traded at $42.79, with a volume of 161487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LB. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of LandBridge in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LandBridge in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on LandBridge in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on LandBridge from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LandBridge from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83.

In other LandBridge news, Director Valerie Chase acquired 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $49,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in LandBridge during the second quarter worth $497,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,158,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,158,000.

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

