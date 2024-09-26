iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $95.66 and last traded at $95.44, with a volume of 335601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.49.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.5824 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

