iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $95.66 and last traded at $95.44, with a volume of 335601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.49.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.5824 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.