RTX (NYSE:RTX) Shares Down 0.5%

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $119.08 and last traded at $119.70. Approximately 917,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,999,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

RTX Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $160.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RTX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $672,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 188,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after buying an additional 51,735 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 360,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,293,000 after buying an additional 23,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

