Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.68

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 7626204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ERIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4,904.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 835,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 819,083 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 26,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 176.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 120,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 630,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 584,201 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

