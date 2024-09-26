iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $150.18

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $150.18 and last traded at $150.18, with a volume of 2513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.18.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.52 and a 200 day moving average of $143.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.