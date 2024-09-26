Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,889 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NU were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NU by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 23,949,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,497,000 after buying an additional 3,886,442 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in NU by 499.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 413,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 344,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth $597,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NU alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NU. Barclays increased their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.