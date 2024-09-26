Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $137.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 324.14%.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $394,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,340,810.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $123.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

