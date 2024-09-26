Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 3,758 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,268 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the period. QCR makes up about 6.2% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in QCR were worth $7,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in QCR by 111.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 12.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in QCR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

QCR stock opened at $72.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.27. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $79.61.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $150.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.20 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.58%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of QCR in a report on Monday, July 29th.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

