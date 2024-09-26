Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 15,000 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 66,601 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $2,396,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,553 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 418,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,642,000 after purchasing an additional 196,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $674,855.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,660,329.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,478 shares of company stock worth $2,495,429 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.11.

GLPI opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

