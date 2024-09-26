Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $3.02 Million Holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,649 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. SmartFinancial comprises approximately 2.6% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 429.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,210 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

SmartFinancial stock opened at $29.02 on Thursday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $30.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.69.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

