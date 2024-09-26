Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Lowers Holdings in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,672 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,085 shares during the period. First Community comprises approximately 2.1% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Community were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its position in First Community by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 290,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in First Community by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Community by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in First Community during the first quarter worth $239,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

First Community Stock Performance

Shares of First Community stock opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. First Community Co. has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. First Community had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $25.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Community Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

First Community Profile

(Free Report)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

