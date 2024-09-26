Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $9.05 Million Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Everest Group were worth $9,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Everest Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group Price Performance

Everest Group stock opened at $382.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $343.76 and a 12-month high of $417.92.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.09.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

