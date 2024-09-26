Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 11,950 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in CVS Health by 116.2% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 11,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

NYSE:CVS opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.20. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

