John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Shares Sold by Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp comprises 2.5% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 1.15% of John Marshall Bancorp worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Marshall Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

John Marshall Bancorp Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of John Marshall Bancorp stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $278.48 million, a PE ratio of 88.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $24.84.

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

John Marshall Bancorp ( NASDAQ:JMSB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.64 million for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.70%.

(Free Report)

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

